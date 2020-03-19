All apartments in Phoenix
3935 S 82nd Dr
3935 S 82nd Dr

3935 S 82nd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3935 S 82nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer like, 42-inch wood cabinets, a fully fenced backyard, walking trails, window blinds, an attached two car garage and various open rec spaces in the community. The community will also feature a fenced in dog park and sports field. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 S 82nd Dr have any available units?
3935 S 82nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 S 82nd Dr have?
Some of 3935 S 82nd Dr's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 S 82nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3935 S 82nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 S 82nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 S 82nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3935 S 82nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3935 S 82nd Dr offers parking.
Does 3935 S 82nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 S 82nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 S 82nd Dr have a pool?
No, 3935 S 82nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3935 S 82nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 3935 S 82nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 S 82nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 S 82nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
