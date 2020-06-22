All apartments in Phoenix
3926 E GRAYTHORN Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

3926 E GRAYTHORN Street

3926 East Graythorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3926 East Graythorn Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This picture perfect home in the heart of Ahwatukee awaits you! Kitchen open to dining & family rooms creating a great room feel. Cherry color cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and neutral stone flooring give this home a sleek look, you'll love coming home to every day. Plus, the location couldn't be better! You'll have access to three community pools in Mountain Park Ranch as well as tennis & volleyball courts and half court basketball. Shopping is just around the corner and there's walking paths throughout the area to help keep you fit! And last but certainly not least, you're in the A+ Kyrene School District. They don't get any better than this! Rental Criteria, Application & Tenant Advisory under Documents Tab. Dog approval is require

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have any available units?
3926 E GRAYTHORN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have?
Some of 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3926 E GRAYTHORN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street is pet friendly.
Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street does offer parking.
Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have a pool?
Yes, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street has a pool.
Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have accessible units?
No, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 E GRAYTHORN Street has units with dishwashers.
