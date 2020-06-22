3926 E GRAYTHORN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool tennis court volleyball court

This picture perfect home in the heart of Ahwatukee awaits you! Kitchen open to dining & family rooms creating a great room feel. Cherry color cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and neutral stone flooring give this home a sleek look, you'll love coming home to every day. Plus, the location couldn't be better! You'll have access to three community pools in Mountain Park Ranch as well as tennis & volleyball courts and half court basketball. Shopping is just around the corner and there's walking paths throughout the area to help keep you fit! And last but certainly not least, you're in the A+ Kyrene School District. They don't get any better than this! Rental Criteria, Application & Tenant Advisory under Documents Tab. Dog approval is require