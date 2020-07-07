All apartments in Phoenix
3923 West Desert Cove Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3923 West Desert Cove Avenue

3923 West Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3923 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,478 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have any available units?
3923 West Desert Cove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have?
Some of 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3923 West Desert Cove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue offers parking.
Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue has a pool.
Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

