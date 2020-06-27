3915 E TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 bed 21/2 bath home w/ a loft. This home offers laminate & tile floors throughout entire home and newer carpet in bedrooms 2 and 3. All kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities have been refinished & stained along with new brush nickel hardware. Kitchen has all SS appliances, newer sink and faucet, granite countertops and a pantry. Master bath has an update shower and faucets. Home features vaulted ceilings and offers an upstairs loft. Newer blinds installed throughout home. Entire inside of home has been painted (light brown). Laundry room has washer/dryer and sink. Security System. Home provides two - 14 seer Trane HVAC systems installed last year to operate upstairs and downstairs separately. No dogs and no cats, sorry landlord request.