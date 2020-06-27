All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

3915 E TOPEKA Drive

3915 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3915 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bed 21/2 bath home w/ a loft. This home offers laminate & tile floors throughout entire home and newer carpet in bedrooms 2 and 3. All kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities have been refinished & stained along with new brush nickel hardware. Kitchen has all SS appliances, newer sink and faucet, granite countertops and a pantry. Master bath has an update shower and faucets. Home features vaulted ceilings and offers an upstairs loft. Newer blinds installed throughout home. Entire inside of home has been painted (light brown). Laundry room has washer/dryer and sink. Security System. Home provides two - 14 seer Trane HVAC systems installed last year to operate upstairs and downstairs separately. No dogs and no cats, sorry landlord request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
3915 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 3915 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3915 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
