Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

3900 E Baseline Rd # 112

3900 E Baseline Rd · (480) 482-7299
Location

3900 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon! You will not want to miss your chance to live in this wonderful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome with South Mountain views. . Enter and find upgrades throughout! Notice beautiful wood tile throughout the lower level, upgraded cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a private balcony as well as a two car garage. This gated community offers a community pool, dog park and large green belt for plenty of outdoor activity! Contact us today!

Pool and landscaping services included with rent!

Security Deposit is Equal to 1.25x with 75% refundable.

12 Month Lease.

Renters insurance: Can provide proof of own insurance or use RLL at $25 a month.

$300 pet fee per pet (non refundable).

Pets upon owner approval.

$225 One Time Management Fee.

6% Monthly Administrative Fee.

Pets Upon Owner Approval.

Assistive Animals Please Contact Property Management Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have any available units?
3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have?
Some of 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 is pet friendly.
Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 offer parking?
Yes, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 does offer parking.
Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have a pool?
Yes, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 has a pool.
Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have accessible units?
No, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 E Baseline Rd # 112 has units with dishwashers.
