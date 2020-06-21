3900 E Baseline Rd # 112

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Coming Soon! You will not want to miss your chance to live in this wonderful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome with South Mountain views. . Enter and find upgrades throughout! Notice beautiful wood tile throughout the lower level, upgraded cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a private balcony as well as a two car garage. This gated community offers a community pool, dog park and large green belt for plenty of outdoor activity! Contact us today!



Pool and landscaping services included with rent!



Security Deposit is Equal to 1.25x with 75% refundable.



12 Month Lease.



Renters insurance: Can provide proof of own insurance or use RLL at $25 a month.



$300 pet fee per pet (non refundable).



Pets upon owner approval.



$225 One Time Management Fee.



6% Monthly Administrative Fee.



Assistive Animals Please Contact Property Management Company