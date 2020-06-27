All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 389 North 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
389 North 21st Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 12:07 AM

389 North 21st Avenue

389 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

389 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom, gated front yard and large back yard. Both units have own parking and laundry hook ups. Back yard is shared, sorry no pets. Central AC.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 North 21st Avenue have any available units?
389 North 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 North 21st Avenue have?
Some of 389 North 21st Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 North 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
389 North 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 North 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 389 North 21st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 389 North 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 389 North 21st Avenue offers parking.
Does 389 North 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 North 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 North 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 389 North 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 389 North 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 389 North 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 389 North 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 North 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College