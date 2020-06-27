389 North 21st Avenue

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom, gated front yard and large back yard. Both units have own parking and laundry hook ups. Back yard is shared, sorry no pets. Central AC.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.