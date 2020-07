Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

You will love this townhome. A diamond in the rough, this community is cute with one story townhomes with private 2 car covered carports and a community pool. This home has been remodeled with new carpet, paint, granite countertops, white cabinets and an AC that is less than a year old. With this convenient location, you will love this! Come see it today.