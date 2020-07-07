All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3833 W OREGON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3833 W OREGON Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

3833 W OREGON Avenue

3833 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3833 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have any available units?
3833 W OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 3833 W OREGON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 W OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 W OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 W OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue offer parking?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 W OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College