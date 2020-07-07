Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Home
Phoenix, AZ
3833 W OREGON Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3833 W OREGON Avenue
3833 West Oregon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3833 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have any available units?
3833 W OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 3833 W OREGON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3833 W OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 W OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 W OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue offer parking?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 W OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 W OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 W OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
