3831 West Oregon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 2 Bedroom,2.5 home in Phoenix features over 1,200 square feet of living space and a great floor plan! Good sized eat-in kitchen, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, .Upstairs laundry with small loft area too! Covered patio and easy care yard make this property the one for you! Come and see it today before it is gone! Pet's upon owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.