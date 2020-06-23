All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3831 West Oregon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3831 West Oregon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3831 West Oregon Avenue

3831 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3831 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 Bedroom,2.5 home in Phoenix features over 1,200 square feet of living space and a great floor plan! Good sized eat-in kitchen, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, .Upstairs laundry with small loft area too! Covered patio and easy care yard make this property the one for you! Come and see it today before it is gone! Pet's upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have any available units?
3831 West Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3831 West Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3831 West Oregon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 West Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 West Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 West Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College