Phoenix, AZ
3830 N 48th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3830 N 48th Pl

3830 North 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3830 North 48th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77d87ad09a ----

This home is the PERFECT home for someone looking for a shorter lease term in a truly fantastic area! Just a few blocks from ARCADIA Town Center you will find this cozy, original 50s home in a quiet established neighborhood! Greeted by stately palms, with easy, low-maintenance landscaping in a large front yard. The homes large paned windows and attractive brick exterior beckons you into this spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home. Tiled throughout for easy maintenance, the home features a bright, cheery living and dining room combination, as well as an upgraded kitchen with a bonus eat-in area equipped with stainless steel appliances and oak cabinetry. The intimate setting of the cozy den located off the kitchen is complete with a southwest style fireplace promising to take the chill off on those cool desert evenings of winter! The backyard is spacious and private, boasting mature trees, block wall fence and large covered patio. Back inside you will find three spacious bedrooms, and the master includes a sliding glass door onto the back patio. Bedrooms two and three are bright and spacious, with ample room for family and guests.
STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: Parking in driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigeratpr, Stove
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1954
YARD: Gravel in Front; patio, grass in back

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 6 months short term with MTM available after initial term
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions N/A
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE:

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 N 48th Pl have any available units?
3830 N 48th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 N 48th Pl have?
Some of 3830 N 48th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 N 48th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3830 N 48th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 N 48th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 N 48th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3830 N 48th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3830 N 48th Pl offers parking.
Does 3830 N 48th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 N 48th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 N 48th Pl have a pool?
No, 3830 N 48th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3830 N 48th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3830 N 48th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 N 48th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 N 48th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

