3830 N 48th Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is the PERFECT home for someone looking for a shorter lease term in a truly fantastic area! Just a few blocks from ARCADIA Town Center you will find this cozy, original 50s home in a quiet established neighborhood! Greeted by stately palms, with easy, low-maintenance landscaping in a large front yard. The homes large paned windows and attractive brick exterior beckons you into this spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home. Tiled throughout for easy maintenance, the home features a bright, cheery living and dining room combination, as well as an upgraded kitchen with a bonus eat-in area equipped with stainless steel appliances and oak cabinetry. The intimate setting of the cozy den located off the kitchen is complete with a southwest style fireplace promising to take the chill off on those cool desert evenings of winter! The backyard is spacious and private, boasting mature trees, block wall fence and large covered patio. Back inside you will find three spacious bedrooms, and the master includes a sliding glass door onto the back patio. Bedrooms two and three are bright and spacious, with ample room for family and guests.

STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: Parking in driveway

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigeratpr, Stove

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1954

YARD: Gravel in Front; patio, grass in back



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 6 months short term with MTM available after initial term

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions N/A

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE:



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



