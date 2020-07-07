3830 N 48th Pl

Amenities
This home is the PERFECT home for someone looking for a shorter lease term in a truly fantastic area! Just a few blocks from ARCADIA Town Center you will find this cozy, original 50s home in a quiet established neighborhood! Greeted by stately palms, with easy, low-maintenance landscaping in a large front yard. The homes large paned windows and attractive brick exterior beckons you into this spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home. Tiled throughout for easy maintenance, the home features a bright, cheery living and dining room combination, as well as an upgraded kitchen with a bonus eat-in area equipped with stainless steel appliances and oak cabinetry. The intimate setting of the cozy den located off the kitchen is complete with a southwest style fireplace promising to take the chill off on those cool desert evenings of winter! The backyard is spacious and private, boasting mature trees, block wall fence and large covered patio. Back inside you will find three spacious bedrooms, and the master includes a sliding glass door onto the back patio. Bedrooms two and three are bright and spacious, with ample room for family and guests.
STATUS: Vacant
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: Parking in driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigeratpr, Stove
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1954
YARD: Gravel in Front; patio, grass in back
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 6 months short term with MTM available after initial term
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi
