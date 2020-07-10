All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

3827 West Osborn Road

3827 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3827 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This home has wonderful neutral color palette that will make decorating easy and enjoyable. You will love the tile in this home as well. The living room has a very unique arch way that adds to the design and elegance of the home. Natural lighting flows through the home. The kitchen has a full appliance package and ample cabinet space, cooking will be enjoyable in this kitchen. There is also plenty of space for entertainment and relaxation in the backyard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 West Osborn Road have any available units?
3827 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3827 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3827 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 West Osborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 West Osborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

