3827 West Osborn Road

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This home has wonderful neutral color palette that will make decorating easy and enjoyable. You will love the tile in this home as well. The living room has a very unique arch way that adds to the design and elegance of the home. Natural lighting flows through the home. The kitchen has a full appliance package and ample cabinet space, cooking will be enjoyable in this kitchen. There is also plenty of space for entertainment and relaxation in the backyard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.