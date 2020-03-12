All apartments in Phoenix
3827 N. 59th Place
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

3827 N. 59th Place

3827 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3827 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning Arcadia Home now available for lease! - This gorgeous Arcadia ranch home offers an open, flowing concept accompanied by clean lines and elegant finishes. The split floor plan features a large master retreat, three bedrooms, and a bonus room that would be perfect for an office or play room. Quality construction details include wood plank floors, plantation shutters, NanaWall patio doors, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen features gas range, Dacor double wall ovens, sleek appliances, and plenty of storage for all your culinary tools. You can access the beautiful backyard from the master suite, family room, and guest bedroom to enjoy the sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen, patio, and mountain views. The spacious, covered front patio is the perfect place to enjoy the views of Camelback Mountain. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings.

(RLNE4995314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 N. 59th Place have any available units?
3827 N. 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 N. 59th Place have?
Some of 3827 N. 59th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 N. 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3827 N. 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 N. 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3827 N. 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3827 N. 59th Place offer parking?
No, 3827 N. 59th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3827 N. 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 N. 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 N. 59th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3827 N. 59th Place has a pool.
Does 3827 N. 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 3827 N. 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 N. 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 N. 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
