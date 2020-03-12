3827 N. 59th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pool range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Stunning Arcadia Home now available for lease! - This gorgeous Arcadia ranch home offers an open, flowing concept accompanied by clean lines and elegant finishes. The split floor plan features a large master retreat, three bedrooms, and a bonus room that would be perfect for an office or play room. Quality construction details include wood plank floors, plantation shutters, NanaWall patio doors, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen features gas range, Dacor double wall ovens, sleek appliances, and plenty of storage for all your culinary tools. You can access the beautiful backyard from the master suite, family room, and guest bedroom to enjoy the sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen, patio, and mountain views. The spacious, covered front patio is the perfect place to enjoy the views of Camelback Mountain. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO Score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings.



(RLNE4995314)