3826 West Roosevelt Street

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Easy access to the I-10 freeway and across the street from Alta E Butler Elementary School.



Refundable Security Deposit: $750

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $200

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per Lessor Approval

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.