Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:31 PM

3826 West Roosevelt Street

3826 West Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
West Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Easy access to the I-10 freeway and across the street from Alta E Butler Elementary School.

Refundable Security Deposit: $750
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $200
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $750

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have any available units?
3826 West Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3826 West Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3826 West Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 West Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 West Roosevelt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 West Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 West Roosevelt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

