3825 West Camino Acequia

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Nicely updated 3/2 in a cul de sac for rent near Metrocenter and I-17. This house should be available for move in around mid-June. Features include a huge back yard, open kitchen/dining area, and a covered patio. Applicants should have a credit score of 620 or higher, gross household income three times the rent, and good rent history. The application fee is $45 PER APPLICATION. Anyone 18 or older who will be living at the property must submit an application. Rent shown does not include city rental tax (2.3%). No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.