Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3825 West Camino Acequia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:21 PM

3825 West Camino Acequia

3825 West Camino Acequia · No Longer Available
Location

3825 West Camino Acequia, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nicely updated 3/2 in a cul de sac for rent near Metrocenter and I-17. This house should be available for move in around mid-June. Features include a huge back yard, open kitchen/dining area, and a covered patio. Applicants should have a credit score of 620 or higher, gross household income three times the rent, and good rent history. The application fee is $45 PER APPLICATION. Anyone 18 or older who will be living at the property must submit an application. Rent shown does not include city rental tax (2.3%). No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. $200 admin fee due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have any available units?
3825 West Camino Acequia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3825 West Camino Acequia currently offering any rent specials?
3825 West Camino Acequia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 West Camino Acequia pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 West Camino Acequia is pet friendly.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia offer parking?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not offer parking.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have a pool?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not have a pool.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have accessible units?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 West Camino Acequia have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 West Camino Acequia does not have units with air conditioning.

