3822 S 27th St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

3822 S 27th St

3822 South 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3822 South 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This all tile home is close to the airport with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. House has been freshly painted with new blinds and new ceiling fans throughout! The back yard has lots of room with extra storage. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and large dining area. Two car carport.

$50 application fee/adult
2.3% city rental tax
Pet fees and restrictions apply

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 S 27th St have any available units?
3822 S 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 S 27th St have?
Some of 3822 S 27th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 S 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
3822 S 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 S 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 S 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 3822 S 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 3822 S 27th St offers parking.
Does 3822 S 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 S 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 S 27th St have a pool?
No, 3822 S 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 3822 S 27th St have accessible units?
No, 3822 S 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 S 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 S 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
