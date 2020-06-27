3822 S 27th St

Amenities

This all tile home is close to the airport with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. House has been freshly painted with new blinds and new ceiling fans throughout! The back yard has lots of room with extra storage. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and large dining area. Two car carport.



$50 application fee/adult

2.3% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply



