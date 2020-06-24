All apartments in Phoenix
3819 E CREST Lane
3819 E CREST Lane

3819 East Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3819 East Crest Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely stunning single story home on a cul-de-sac with a pool. Newly remodeled kitchen with massive island and breakfast bar, double ovens, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with separate bedroom exit to covered patio and private pool. Two additional bedrooms each with their own full bath. Beautiful wood shutters throughout. Extra deep 2 car garage provides additional storage. Gas fireplace in family room. Built in bbq outside. Weekly pool service and regular landscape service are included in the monthly rent! Tenants have access to the resort-like Aviano community center and park. Don't wait to see this fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 E CREST Lane have any available units?
3819 E CREST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 E CREST Lane have?
Some of 3819 E CREST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 E CREST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3819 E CREST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 E CREST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3819 E CREST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3819 E CREST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3819 E CREST Lane offers parking.
Does 3819 E CREST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 E CREST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 E CREST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3819 E CREST Lane has a pool.
Does 3819 E CREST Lane have accessible units?
No, 3819 E CREST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 E CREST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 E CREST Lane has units with dishwashers.
