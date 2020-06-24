3819 E CREST Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolutely stunning single story home on a cul-de-sac with a pool. Newly remodeled kitchen with massive island and breakfast bar, double ovens, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with separate bedroom exit to covered patio and private pool. Two additional bedrooms each with their own full bath. Beautiful wood shutters throughout. Extra deep 2 car garage provides additional storage. Gas fireplace in family room. Built in bbq outside. Weekly pool service and regular landscape service are included in the monthly rent! Tenants have access to the resort-like Aviano community center and park. Don't wait to see this fantastic home!