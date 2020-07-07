All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

3816 W GLENDALE Avenue

3816 West Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3816 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home ready to make your new rental home! Featuring spacious kitchen and dining with lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package. Split floor plan with ceiling fans in every room. Master has stand in shower and each bathroom models rich tile surround. Large back yard with patio for perfect entertaining. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Tenant responsible for SRP, City water and SW Gas. 1.5% admin fee monthly. Pets on approval. $250.00 non refundable per pet; max two. Tenant to verify all facts and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have any available units?
3816 W GLENDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have?
Some of 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3816 W GLENDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 W GLENDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

