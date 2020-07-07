3816 W GLENDALE Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home ready to make your new rental home! Featuring spacious kitchen and dining with lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package. Split floor plan with ceiling fans in every room. Master has stand in shower and each bathroom models rich tile surround. Large back yard with patio for perfect entertaining. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Tenant responsible for SRP, City water and SW Gas. 1.5% admin fee monthly. Pets on approval. $250.00 non refundable per pet; max two. Tenant to verify all facts and schools.