3807 W BECKER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOUR BEDROOMS + Living & Family rooms! Desirable, Central location. Peaceful neighborhood, Huge private lot with a covered patio. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER come with the rental! Don't miss this rare find! All information teamed reliable not guaranteedCOSTS-*Application fee $40 per adult ($45 if use Paypal)*4% tax/admin*Security Deposit- $1600.00 (if Qualified)*One Time Admin Fee- $200.00*$250 pet fee (Pet may be considered must be approved)All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.