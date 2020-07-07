All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3807 W BECKER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3807 W BECKER Lane
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

3807 W BECKER Lane

3807 West Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3807 West Becker Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Melrose Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOUR BEDROOMS + Living & Family rooms! Desirable, Central location. Peaceful neighborhood, Huge private lot with a covered patio. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER come with the rental! Don't miss this rare find! All information teamed reliable not guaranteedCOSTS-*Application fee $40 per adult ($45 if use Paypal)*4% tax/admin*Security Deposit- $1600.00 (if Qualified)*One Time Admin Fee- $200.00*$250 pet fee (Pet may be considered must be approved)All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 W BECKER Lane have any available units?
3807 W BECKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 W BECKER Lane have?
Some of 3807 W BECKER Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 W BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3807 W BECKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 W BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 W BECKER Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3807 W BECKER Lane offer parking?
No, 3807 W BECKER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3807 W BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 W BECKER Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 W BECKER Lane have a pool?
No, 3807 W BECKER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3807 W BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 3807 W BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 W BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 W BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College