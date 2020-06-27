All apartments in Phoenix
3807 North 30th Street
3807 North 30th Street

3807 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3807 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Super nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, vaulted ceilings, travertine stone flooring, neutral paint and stainless steel appliances and nice patio in the front and back with a 1 car garage. Easy 51 freeway access!! Close to shopping, restaurants and movie theater!! ALL utilities included. Tenant is responsible for washer and dryer maintenance and accepts as is. Come and see it while it lasts! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 North 30th Street have any available units?
3807 North 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 North 30th Street have?
Some of 3807 North 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 North 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3807 North 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 North 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3807 North 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3807 North 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3807 North 30th Street offers parking.
Does 3807 North 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 North 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 North 30th Street have a pool?
No, 3807 North 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3807 North 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 3807 North 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 North 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 North 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
