3807 North 30th Street

Amenities
Super nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, vaulted ceilings, travertine stone flooring, neutral paint and stainless steel appliances and nice patio in the front and back with a 1 car garage. Easy 51 freeway access!! Close to shopping, restaurants and movie theater!! ALL utilities included. Tenant is responsible for washer and dryer maintenance and accepts as is. Come and see it while it lasts! Sorry, no pets allowed.
Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.