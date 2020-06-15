All apartments in Phoenix
3800 E LINCOLN Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

3800 E LINCOLN Drive

3800 East Lincoln Drive · (602) 315-2800
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3800 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3531 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
This is one of the most desirable units in the gated community of Estate Antigua that is surrounded by Paradise Valley in the Lincoln Drive corridor. All main living is on one level, with beautiful/large outdoor patio with direct Camelback Mountain views, open floor plan, 2 family rooms, spa, large walk-in closets in Master Bedroom, close to the community pool, spa and tennis courts. The main level includes master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd level includes 3rd bedroom and large family room that walks out to the spa area with views of Camelback Mtn. Lease rate varies from $5,550 to $9,000 based on high/low season, lease term, furnished/unfurnished, pets. Call for lease quote.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
3800 E LINCOLN Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 3800 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 E LINCOLN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive does offer parking.
Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.
