3800 E LINCOLN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub new construction tennis court

This is one of the most desirable units in the gated community of Estate Antigua that is surrounded by Paradise Valley in the Lincoln Drive corridor. All main living is on one level, with beautiful/large outdoor patio with direct Camelback Mountain views, open floor plan, 2 family rooms, spa, large walk-in closets in Master Bedroom, close to the community pool, spa and tennis courts. The main level includes master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd level includes 3rd bedroom and large family room that walks out to the spa area with views of Camelback Mtn. Lease rate varies from $5,550 to $9,000 based on high/low season, lease term, furnished/unfurnished, pets. Call for lease quote.