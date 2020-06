Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this beautiful home in the sought after historic Willo District. Charming Dutch Door allows you to enjoy an inside/outside feel. Newly updated with rock landscape makes it easy to keep up. Driveway can fit 2-3 cars comfortably. Schedule your appointment today!**Owner/Agent, Owner related to listing agent. No smoking. Pets are owner approval. Casita is not available for use. 12 month minimum lease required. Currently listed as furnished and will negotiate unfurnished.