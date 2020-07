Amenities

Remodeled three bedroom in Thunderbird Village. Beautiful open kitchen with upgraded counters and appliances and lots of cabinets. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included! Ceiling fans throughout and lovely French doors that lead to the backyard. The yard is private with a large shaded slate-covered patio. There are mature trees and a storage shed on the side of the house. No HOA! Move in ready! **$200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE**