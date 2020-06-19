3750 W MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautifully remodeled home was originally planned to be sold. High end materials used that are normally not found in rental properties. Everything is practically brand new: AC, dual pane windows, pebble tec pool and equipment, toilets, showers, flooring, sinks, paint, etc!! Home features wood flooring in all common areas and luxury patterned carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has a real modern high end feel with dual color top/bottom cabinets, Carrara quartz countertops and Chevron pattern backsplash, with new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is a large size with walk in closet and features a gorgeous, spacious master bath with dual vanities. Home is on a quiet and safe cul de sac with a very spacious backyard. This is your renters chance to live in a new home!!