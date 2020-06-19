All apartments in Phoenix
3750 W MERCER Lane
3750 W MERCER Lane

3750 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3750 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Melrose Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This beautifully remodeled home was originally planned to be sold. High end materials used that are normally not found in rental properties. Everything is practically brand new: AC, dual pane windows, pebble tec pool and equipment, toilets, showers, flooring, sinks, paint, etc!! Home features wood flooring in all common areas and luxury patterned carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has a real modern high end feel with dual color top/bottom cabinets, Carrara quartz countertops and Chevron pattern backsplash, with new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is a large size with walk in closet and features a gorgeous, spacious master bath with dual vanities. Home is on a quiet and safe cul de sac with a very spacious backyard. This is your renters chance to live in a new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
3750 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 3750 W MERCER Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3750 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3750 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3750 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
No, 3750 W MERCER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3750 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3750 W MERCER Lane has a pool.
Does 3750 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 3750 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
