Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

375 W Pierson St 1

375 W Pierson St · (602) 638-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 W Pierson St, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pierson - Property Id: 233793

Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Story on Melrose !!
Live At Abode At Pierson!

No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Needed. No Assistance. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.

Located off the Melrose Strip - You'll find Abode beautifully tucked away in a historic neighborhood near Downtown Phoenix!

Abode offers Luxury, Comfort and Quality! Each unit is a 2 Story rental. A completely gutted and renovated!

The features included : Ceramic Floor Tiling, Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Load Washer and Dryers, Quartz Counter Tops, Controlled Modern Ceiling Fans, Chandelier above The Staircase, Back Splash In Bathroom, New Cabinetry, Mirror Sliding Closet Doors and More!
2 Units come with a Large Backyard & Wooden Canopies!!

Please contact 602-638-3300!

Acora Asset Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233793
Property Id 233793

(RLNE5858793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 W Pierson St 1 have any available units?
375 W Pierson St 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 W Pierson St 1 have?
Some of 375 W Pierson St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 W Pierson St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
375 W Pierson St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 W Pierson St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 W Pierson St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 375 W Pierson St 1 offer parking?
No, 375 W Pierson St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 375 W Pierson St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 W Pierson St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 W Pierson St 1 have a pool?
No, 375 W Pierson St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 375 W Pierson St 1 have accessible units?
No, 375 W Pierson St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 375 W Pierson St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 W Pierson St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

