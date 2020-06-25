All apartments in Phoenix
3736 W. Oregon Ave.

3736 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3736 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Little Charmer!! - Partially remodeled, ready to move-in. This cute 3 bed + den, 2.5 bath is ready to go. New wood tile flooring downstairs and new carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted with some nice upgrades. Home is located near GCU and other amenities. You don't want to miss this one! It is worth seeing!!

Total monthly rent will be $1,109.90. This includes rental use tax, tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy. Security deposit is $1025, Cleaning deposit $450 and Pet deposit $100- no pet? Then this fee doesn't apply. Application fee is $60 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and someone will get back to within 24 hours to set up a viewing.

(RLNE4821579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have any available units?
3736 W. Oregon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3736 W. Oregon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3736 W. Oregon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 W. Oregon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. offer parking?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have a pool?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 W. Oregon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 W. Oregon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
