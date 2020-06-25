3736 W. Oregon Ave.

Amenities

Little Charmer!! - Partially remodeled, ready to move-in. This cute 3 bed + den, 2.5 bath is ready to go. New wood tile flooring downstairs and new carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted with some nice upgrades. Home is located near GCU and other amenities. You don't want to miss this one! It is worth seeing!!



Total monthly rent will be $1,109.90. This includes rental use tax, tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy. Security deposit is $1025, Cleaning deposit $450 and Pet deposit $100- no pet? Then this fee doesn't apply. Application fee is $60 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and someone will get back to within 24 hours to set up a viewing.



(RLNE4821579)