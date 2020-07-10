3734 E. Matthew Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2800 Sq. Ft. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with 2 Car Garage. Large beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Nice size bedrooms, Large Master bedroom with soaker tub in masterbath. Beautiful back yard - Great for entertaining!



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

No utilities included



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



(RLNE5814753)