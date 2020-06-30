All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

3725 E Emile Zola Avenue

3725 East Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Southern East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! Featuring a sparkling swimming pool, this open space includes tile flooring, a paneled accent wall, and a traditional wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has a unique, inviting layout with an array of rich wood cabinets, granite countertop space, and updated appliances. Find bedrooms with warm interior space with easy-to-clean flooring, plus you'll discover a welcoming set of French doors in the master that lead to the back patio. Additionally, enjoy a detached pool house in the fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have any available units?
3725 E Emile Zola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have?
Some of 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3725 E Emile Zola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue offer parking?
No, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue has a pool.
Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 E Emile Zola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

