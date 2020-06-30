3725 E Emile Zola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This inviting home offers plenty of living space! Featuring a sparkling swimming pool, this open space includes tile flooring, a paneled accent wall, and a traditional wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has a unique, inviting layout with an array of rich wood cabinets, granite countertop space, and updated appliances. Find bedrooms with warm interior space with easy-to-clean flooring, plus you'll discover a welcoming set of French doors in the master that lead to the back patio. Additionally, enjoy a detached pool house in the fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this lovely home.