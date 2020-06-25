All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3722 W. Hadley St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3722 W. Hadley St.
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

3722 W. Hadley St.

3722 West Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3722 West Hadley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5 bedroom home, 2 full baths. Over 1,500 sq ft of living space is an excellent value for a large family in search of a ton of space on a budget. Newly updated kitchen. Nice updated fixtures. Tile in all of the living areas and ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. Large block fence enclosed spacious front and backyards. Great central Phoenix location just minutes from downtown!! All new interior and exterior paint.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Pets permitted with lessor approval, $200 pet deposit per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have any available units?
3722 W. Hadley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3722 W. Hadley St. currently offering any rent specials?
3722 W. Hadley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 W. Hadley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 W. Hadley St. is pet friendly.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. offer parking?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not offer parking.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have a pool?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not have a pool.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have accessible units?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 W. Hadley St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 W. Hadley St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College