3722 W. Hadley St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 5 bedroom home, 2 full baths. Over 1,500 sq ft of living space is an excellent value for a large family in search of a ton of space on a budget. Newly updated kitchen. Nice updated fixtures. Tile in all of the living areas and ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. Large block fence enclosed spacious front and backyards. Great central Phoenix location just minutes from downtown!! All new interior and exterior paint.



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Pets permitted with lessor approval, $200 pet deposit per pet. Breed restrictions apply.