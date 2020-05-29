3714 N 50th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Perfect Arcadia location with Views of Camelback Mountain. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home is approx. 3,900 sq.ft. with 9' Plus Ceilings through out. Large Master retreat has it's own wing with walk in closet, fireplace and sitting area. Kitchen opens to great room and family room, large formal dining, over sized double pantry, separate office, media / flex room, granite counter, carpet and stone flooring, 3 fireplaces...Exterior features include: Heated remodeled pool, Ramada with fireplace, BBQ,, large back yard with mature trees and landscaping, RV gates, private patio, Gated from courtyard, Custom powder coated steel gates, New frosted glass garage door, freshly painted exterior. Locking mail box, etc... Call for more information.