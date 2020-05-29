All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3714 N 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3714 N 50th Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

3714 N 50th Street

3714 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3714 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect Arcadia location with Views of Camelback Mountain. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home is approx. 3,900 sq.ft. with 9' Plus Ceilings through out. Large Master retreat has it's own wing with walk in closet, fireplace and sitting area. Kitchen opens to great room and family room, large formal dining, over sized double pantry, separate office, media / flex room, granite counter, carpet and stone flooring, 3 fireplaces...Exterior features include: Heated remodeled pool, Ramada with fireplace, BBQ,, large back yard with mature trees and landscaping, RV gates, private patio, Gated from courtyard, Custom powder coated steel gates, New frosted glass garage door, freshly painted exterior. Locking mail box, etc... Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 N 50th Street have any available units?
3714 N 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 N 50th Street have?
Some of 3714 N 50th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 N 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3714 N 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 N 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3714 N 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3714 N 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3714 N 50th Street offers parking.
Does 3714 N 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 N 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 N 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3714 N 50th Street has a pool.
Does 3714 N 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 3714 N 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 N 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 N 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College