All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive

3706 West Blackhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3706 West Blackhawk Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.***Your dream home awaits! This house features gorgeous tile flooring throughout the space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. The bright and airy living room includes plenty of space to relax. The master bathroom has a luxurious tub and dual sinks. The fenced backyard provides a covered patio and low-maintenance landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have any available units?
3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have?
Some of 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive offers parking.
Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have a pool?
No, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 W BLACKHAWK Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College