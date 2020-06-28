All apartments in Phoenix
How many bedrooms do you need?
3705 S 52ND Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

3705 S 52ND Lane

3705 South 52nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3705 South 52nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage. side yard offers privacy with gate access to back of house. Garage in back of house with door access to kitchen. corner lot house with community park across the street. Upstairs from bedrooms have nice view to park. upstairs laundry is great convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 S 52ND Lane have any available units?
3705 S 52ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 S 52ND Lane have?
Some of 3705 S 52ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 S 52ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3705 S 52ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 S 52ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3705 S 52ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3705 S 52ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3705 S 52ND Lane offers parking.
Does 3705 S 52ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 S 52ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 S 52ND Lane have a pool?
No, 3705 S 52ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3705 S 52ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 3705 S 52ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 S 52ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 S 52ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
