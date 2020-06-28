3705 S 52ND Lane

Very nice single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage. side yard offers privacy with gate access to back of house. Garage in back of house with door access to kitchen. corner lot house with community park across the street. Upstairs from bedrooms have nice view to park. upstairs laundry is great convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
