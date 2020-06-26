3658 E COVEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This modern single family home features an upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven & and granite counters. Neutral porcelain tile, fresh paint, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. 2 car garage. More pictures will be posted have interior painting is completed. Access to the award winning Fireside community; 2 pools, spa, gym with classes, tennis, spa services and endless activities for all ages. Gated subdivision, interior path to the community center. Top rated Paradise Valley Schools all within walking distance. Enjoy shopping at Desert Ridge, minutes to the 101, 51 and I17 freeways.