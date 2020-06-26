All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

3658 E COVEY Lane

3658 East Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3658 East Covey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This modern single family home features an upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven & and granite counters. Neutral porcelain tile, fresh paint, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. 2 car garage. More pictures will be posted have interior painting is completed. Access to the award winning Fireside community; 2 pools, spa, gym with classes, tennis, spa services and endless activities for all ages. Gated subdivision, interior path to the community center. Top rated Paradise Valley Schools all within walking distance. Enjoy shopping at Desert Ridge, minutes to the 101, 51 and I17 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 E COVEY Lane have any available units?
3658 E COVEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 E COVEY Lane have?
Some of 3658 E COVEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 E COVEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3658 E COVEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 E COVEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3658 E COVEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3658 E COVEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3658 E COVEY Lane offers parking.
Does 3658 E COVEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3658 E COVEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 E COVEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3658 E COVEY Lane has a pool.
Does 3658 E COVEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3658 E COVEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 E COVEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 E COVEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
