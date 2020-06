Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard

Beautiful and completely remodeled 2 bedroom Townhome with an enclosed courtyard patio. North/South corner unit features all new paint, new appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer and kitchen cabinets. Quartz countertops in the kitchen along with all new lighting, and tile floors. Just waiting for someone to call home. Easy access to I-10. Large spacious storage off the back patio. This is not a section 8 approved property.