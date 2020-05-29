3637 E MONTEROSA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Prime Arcadia lifestyle ! Remodeled unit spacious and bright. Private patio off the kitchen for an added living space.Two huge bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom with wood flooring . All tiled flooring on the first floor and staircase. Lush community with sparkling pool. Canal trail for walking and biking is nearby Great central location with accessibility to all major freeways and the downtowns attractions and neighborhood dinning.