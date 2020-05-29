All apartments in Phoenix
3637 E MONTEROSA Street

3637 E Monterosa St · No Longer Available
Location

3637 E Monterosa St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Prime Arcadia lifestyle ! Remodeled unit spacious and bright. Private patio off the kitchen for an added living space.Two huge bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom with wood flooring . All tiled flooring on the first floor and staircase. Lush community with sparkling pool. Canal trail for walking and biking is nearby Great central location with accessibility to all major freeways and the downtowns attractions and neighborhood dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have any available units?
3637 E MONTEROSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have?
Some of 3637 E MONTEROSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 E MONTEROSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3637 E MONTEROSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 E MONTEROSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street offer parking?
No, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street does not offer parking.
Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street has a pool.
Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have accessible units?
No, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 E MONTEROSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 E MONTEROSA Street has units with dishwashers.
