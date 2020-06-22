All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3636 West Ironwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3636 West Ironwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3636 West Ironwood Drive

3636 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3636 West Ironwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,949 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, large closets, private back patio with pool and fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have any available units?
3636 West Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 3636 West Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 West Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 West Ironwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 West Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 West Ironwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 West Ironwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 West Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3636 West Ironwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 West Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 West Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 West Ironwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College