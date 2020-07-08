3634 E CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

3bed 2bath 2 car garage all on one level private pool with water fall feature.Living Dining and Den.Newly Refinishedpebble tec pool easy low maintenance lush yard with fruit trees and synthetic grass.New Stainlesssteel appliances with New Pearl white granite counter tops new modern cabinets New Dual Pane windows. Extremelyenergy efficient.Few min to Whole foods Trader Joes Paradise Valley Mall Hiking biking trails. Unique Modern luxury move in ready 12 month min lease. Pool service and rental tax included with rent. Laundry room Washer dryer fridge included No pets 680 Min FICO.