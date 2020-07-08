All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3634 E CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:41 PM

3634 E CHARTER OAK Road

3634 East Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3634 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3bed 2bath 2 car garage all on one level private pool with water fall feature.Living Dining and Den.Newly Refinishedpebble tec pool easy low maintenance lush yard with fruit trees and synthetic grass.New Stainlesssteel appliances with New Pearl white granite counter tops new modern cabinets New Dual Pane windows. Extremelyenergy efficient.Few min to Whole foods Trader Joes Paradise Valley Mall Hiking biking trails. Unique Modern luxury move in ready 12 month min lease. Pool service and rental tax included with rent. Laundry room Washer dryer fridge included No pets 680 Min FICO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
3634 E CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3634 E CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road offers parking.
Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
Yes, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road has a pool.
Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 E CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.

