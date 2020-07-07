3632 West Mariposa Street

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful tile flooring and nautral light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! The master bedroom has a private bath with a walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.