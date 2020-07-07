All apartments in Phoenix
Location

3632 West Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful tile flooring and nautral light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! The master bedroom has a private bath with a walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have any available units?
3632 West Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3632 West Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 West Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 West Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 West Mariposa Street is pet friendly.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street offer parking?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not offer parking.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 West Mariposa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 West Mariposa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

