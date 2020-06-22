All apartments in Phoenix
3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue

3620 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3620 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, recessed lighting throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
