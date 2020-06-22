3620 W MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love coming home to this inviting space. The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, recessed lighting throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!