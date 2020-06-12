All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3618 W BEHREND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3618 W BEHREND Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 W BEHREND Drive

3618 W Behrend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3618 W Behrend Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this immaculate move-in-ready home in the quiet Beardsley Park subdivision. This home shows pride of ownership. It featuresa nice open floor plan with lovely laminate flooring, brand-new carpet and freshly painted neutral interior. Gorgeous remodeledbathrooms and two good sized bedrooms. Covered patio with separate exit from the master. Low maintenance landscaping. Two cargarage, north/south exposure and mountain views. Great location with easy access to the Loop 101 & I17, shopping and restaurantsnearby. Gross income must be at least three times the rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have any available units?
3618 W BEHREND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have?
Some of 3618 W BEHREND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 W BEHREND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 W BEHREND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 W BEHREND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3618 W BEHREND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3618 W BEHREND Drive does offer parking.
Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 W BEHREND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 W BEHREND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 W BEHREND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 W BEHREND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 W BEHREND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College