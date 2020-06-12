3618 W BEHREND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this immaculate move-in-ready home in the quiet Beardsley Park subdivision. This home shows pride of ownership. It featuresa nice open floor plan with lovely laminate flooring, brand-new carpet and freshly painted neutral interior. Gorgeous remodeledbathrooms and two good sized bedrooms. Covered patio with separate exit from the master. Low maintenance landscaping. Two cargarage, north/south exposure and mountain views. Great location with easy access to the Loop 101 & I17, shopping and restaurantsnearby. Gross income must be at least three times the rent amount.