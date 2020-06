Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

JUST MINUTES TO THE BILTMORE AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS...THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN (COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM) 2 BATHROOM HOME/DUPLEX . HOME FEATURES NICE PRIVATE YARD, 1 CAR GARAGE + ADDITIONAL PARKING, AND LOTS OF STORAGE. NICE OPEN KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. SPACIOUS INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM! MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES CUSTOM BUILT-IN CABINETS AND ADDITIONAL WALK-IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATHROOM W/ WALK-IN SHOWER.