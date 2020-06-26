All apartments in Phoenix
3612 E ROBIN Lane
3612 E ROBIN Lane

3612 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3612 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Popular Contemporary Mirador Model!! Just remodeled - new wood like tile flooring, white cabinets, fresh interior paint, updated baths. 5 bedrooms 6.5 baths Open family room/ great room with formal dining room. Basement w/media room and large screen for entertainment buffs. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Versatile loft area with great Mountain views. Master bedroom with his and her closets. 4 car garage. Amazing yard with pool, play area and large covered patio. Close to freeway, excellent rated PV school district, desert ridge, City North and minutes from Scottsdale. All Aviano amenities - pool, workout facility, tennis, clubhouse- resort living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have any available units?
3612 E ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 3612 E ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 E ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3612 E ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 E ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3612 E ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3612 E ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 E ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3612 E ROBIN Lane has a pool.
Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3612 E ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 E ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 E ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
