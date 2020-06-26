3612 E ROBIN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Popular Contemporary Mirador Model!! Just remodeled - new wood like tile flooring, white cabinets, fresh interior paint, updated baths. 5 bedrooms 6.5 baths Open family room/ great room with formal dining room. Basement w/media room and large screen for entertainment buffs. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Versatile loft area with great Mountain views. Master bedroom with his and her closets. 4 car garage. Amazing yard with pool, play area and large covered patio. Close to freeway, excellent rated PV school district, desert ridge, City North and minutes from Scottsdale. All Aviano amenities - pool, workout facility, tennis, clubhouse- resort living!