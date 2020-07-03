All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue

3602 West Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3602 West Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 3br 2ba Knoell home in desirable N.W. neighborhood that is close to schools, freeway, shopping and much more!!! Fresh paint, New Roof, Tiled Bathrooms, and New Flooring throughout. Front yard recently redone! If you are looking for a clean home in a GREAT location this is it! Over sized backyard with R.V. parking. Spacious floorplan with Great room and big dining area. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. Refrigerator is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 W CHARLESTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

