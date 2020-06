Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large backyard, citrus trees, and covered patio for the entire family to enjoy. Master bedroom has sliding glass door to patio. Newer flooring and two-tone paint throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets, black appliances and breakfast bar. Home is close to school and park. Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. Sorry No Pets *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS