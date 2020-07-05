All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3549 East Kelton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3549 East Kelton Lane
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

3549 East Kelton Lane

3549 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3549 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have any available units?
3549 East Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3549 East Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3549 East Kelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 East Kelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 East Kelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane offer parking?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have a pool?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3549 East Kelton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3549 East Kelton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College