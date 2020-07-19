All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3541 West Saint Charles

3541 West Saint Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3541 West Saint Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath 1,387 sf home located in the subdivision of CROSSINGS AT AMBER RIDGE near 35th Ave and Southern. Home has a pool, no neighbors to the west as it isnext to greenbelt. View the pool and enjoy the green grass in the backyard that needs no mowing, from the covered patio, Combination kitchen/dining are sets at the front of the home, lots of storage throughout.Close to Cesar Chavez High School, Park, Skate and Dog Park, Alvord Lake, and Aguila Golf Course . Please call or text Maureen 602-828-6051 to set up a time to view the property. 5% Sales Tax and Admin Fee $300 Non-Refundable Deposit. Not all pictures shown are current.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 West Saint Charles have any available units?
3541 West Saint Charles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 West Saint Charles have?
Some of 3541 West Saint Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 West Saint Charles currently offering any rent specials?
3541 West Saint Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 West Saint Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, 3541 West Saint Charles is pet friendly.
Does 3541 West Saint Charles offer parking?
No, 3541 West Saint Charles does not offer parking.
Does 3541 West Saint Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3541 West Saint Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 West Saint Charles have a pool?
Yes, 3541 West Saint Charles has a pool.
Does 3541 West Saint Charles have accessible units?
No, 3541 West Saint Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 West Saint Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 West Saint Charles has units with dishwashers.
