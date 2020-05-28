All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:00 PM

3536 W PIERSON Street

3536 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3536 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, w/spacious living room, large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, new cabinetry, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, two skylights, large walk-in pantry w/spacious storage room next to it, breakfast area, huge family room with plenty of natural light, tile flooring everywhere except bedrooms, new carpet in bedrooms, covered tile patio, fully landscaped with mature trees, grass, and auto- irrigation. Home is walking distance to Alhambra High and Grand Canyon University & only a few minutes away from freeways & shopping. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
3536 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 3536 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3536 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3536 W PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3536 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
No, 3536 W PIERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 3536 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 3536 W PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3536 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 3536 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

