3526 W Questa Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3526 W Questa Dr

3526 West Questa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3526 West Questa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!

The home has warm two-tone paint all throughout, with new wood and tile floors throughout (no carpet), plantation shutters and a great open floor-plan. The exterior boasts desert landscaping for the extremely low maintenance required, sunscreens for added energy efficiency and great curb appeal!

Resident responsible for all utilities

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
2.2% city rental tax
1.7% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5719593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 W Questa Dr have any available units?
3526 W Questa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W Questa Dr have?
Some of 3526 W Questa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W Questa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W Questa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 W Questa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 W Questa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3526 W Questa Dr offer parking?
No, 3526 W Questa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3526 W Questa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 W Questa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 W Questa Dr have a pool?
No, 3526 W Questa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3526 W Questa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3526 W Questa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 W Questa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 W Questa Dr has units with dishwashers.

