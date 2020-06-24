3526 W Questa Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!



The home has warm two-tone paint all throughout, with new wood and tile floors throughout (no carpet), plantation shutters and a great open floor-plan. The exterior boasts desert landscaping for the extremely low maintenance required, sunscreens for added energy efficiency and great curb appeal!



Resident responsible for all utilities



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

2.2% city rental tax

1.7% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5719593)