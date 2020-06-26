This community is is in a perfect location for schools , shopping malls and other attractions . This Town home is 2 story with two - tone paint and with a walk in pantry , also you have a private patio to BBQ .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have any available units?
3526 W DUNLAP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have?
Some of 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W DUNLAP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.