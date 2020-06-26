All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

3526 W DUNLAP Avenue

3526 West Dunlap Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3526 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This community is is in a perfect location for schools , shopping malls and other attractions . This Town home is 2 story with two - tone paint and with a walk in pantry , also you have a private patio to BBQ .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have any available units?
3526 W DUNLAP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have?
Some of 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W DUNLAP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue offer parking?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have a pool?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
