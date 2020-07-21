All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3523 W CHAMA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3523 W CHAMA Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

3523 W CHAMA Road

3523 West Chama Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3523 West Chama Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
THIS IMMACULATE 7 BEAUTIFUL 1,766 sq. ft., 3 bed/2.5 bath home in a gated community features on the MAIN LEVEL a spacious kitchen w/Granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry w/loads of storage, stainless steel appliance package, built in microwave, electric cook top & oven & opens to the dining/family room w/separate exit to the rear yard; large living room w/dramatic 2-story high vaulted ceiling & lots of windows for amazing natural light; indoor laundry room w/direct exit to the garage; & powder room. The SECOND LEVEL features a nice-sized master suite & bath w/double sinks, walk-in closet, private toilet room; a loft that could serve as an office or play area; 2 additional generously sized bedrooms; & guest full bath w/double sinks. The REAR YARD is gorgeous w/green grass, covered patio & no neighbors directly behind. Also includes 2-car garage & community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 W CHAMA Road have any available units?
3523 W CHAMA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 W CHAMA Road have?
Some of 3523 W CHAMA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 W CHAMA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3523 W CHAMA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 W CHAMA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3523 W CHAMA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3523 W CHAMA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3523 W CHAMA Road offers parking.
Does 3523 W CHAMA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 W CHAMA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 W CHAMA Road have a pool?
Yes, 3523 W CHAMA Road has a pool.
Does 3523 W CHAMA Road have accessible units?
No, 3523 W CHAMA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 W CHAMA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 W CHAMA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College