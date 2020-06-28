3514 S 81st Dr

Amenities

Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Tolleson Home with Solar!! - Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Home with Solar!! in established Tolleson community near School and Park. Two full bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs!! This amazing home is located in a quiet well kept cul-de-sac!! Vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen offers a large island, a pantry, and tons of storage. Eat in kitchen that overlooks the family room. Separate den/office with door that can be a play room for the kids or home office/5th Bedroom. Fully loaded Solar panels which saves money on electric bills!! . Master Bedroom is located upstairs and is separated from the other two upstairs bedrooms by a huge walk-in closet!! Two additional upstairs bedrooms feature a jack-n-Jill bathroom. Large Backyard with grass and trees!! A fantastic location, and priced to rent quickly!! Equipped with all appliances. Double Door Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Clothes Dryer included!! MUST SEE!!



$150 is a monthly additional charge for solar system in addition to the rent payment. Nominal APS Bill to be paid by tenant each month. Rental Tax and Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.



(RLNE5149585)