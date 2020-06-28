All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3514 S 81st Dr

3514 South 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3514 South 81st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Tolleson Home with Solar!! - Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Home with Solar!! in established Tolleson community near School and Park. Two full bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs!! This amazing home is located in a quiet well kept cul-de-sac!! Vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen offers a large island, a pantry, and tons of storage. Eat in kitchen that overlooks the family room. Separate den/office with door that can be a play room for the kids or home office/5th Bedroom. Fully loaded Solar panels which saves money on electric bills!! . Master Bedroom is located upstairs and is separated from the other two upstairs bedrooms by a huge walk-in closet!! Two additional upstairs bedrooms feature a jack-n-Jill bathroom. Large Backyard with grass and trees!! A fantastic location, and priced to rent quickly!! Equipped with all appliances. Double Door Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Clothes Dryer included!! MUST SEE!!

$150 is a monthly additional charge for solar system in addition to the rent payment. Nominal APS Bill to be paid by tenant each month. Rental Tax and Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.

(RLNE5149585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 S 81st Dr have any available units?
3514 S 81st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3514 S 81st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3514 S 81st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 S 81st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 S 81st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr offer parking?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr have a pool?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr have accessible units?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 S 81st Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 S 81st Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
